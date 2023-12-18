Home page World

Italy's tourist pearl Venice has more tourist beds than residents. An organization is now sounding the alarm and calling for tough countermeasures.

Venice – Italy is not only an extremely popular holiday destination for German tourists. Crowds of tourists flock to the Mediterranean country from all over the world. But more and more regions in Italy are suffering from the extreme number of holidaymakers – and are reacting. Now two clubs in Venice are sounding the alarm and are even calling for a “blockade”.

The current outcry is based primarily on two numbers that the two clubs Venessia.com and Ocio (Civic Observatory for Residential Life) presented on Monday. Accordingly, there are now a total of 50,016 beds in Venice that are available for tourists. In contrast, there are only 49,211 people who would actually live in the historic center of Venice.

It is therefore the first time that the number of beds for tourists exceeds the number of residents. According to the clubs, almost 800 new tourist beds have been added in the last three months alone.

According to the clubs, several larger vacationer projects are responsible for this, which has caused the number of beds for them to skyrocket again in recent months. The clubs listed loudly Republica a total of almost 20 such cases from several years.

Over the years, this series of events would show that the current situation is “the result of an underlying desire to turn Venice into a tourist village and drive away its residents,” the Italian newspaper quotes from the associations’ statement. The examples refer, for example, to the former headquarters of the city police or the former Venice Stock Exchange. These have now been converted by large companies into tourist accommodation, sometimes with hundreds of beds.

“Venice needs a blockade”: residents demand protection from tourists

“It is not clear why there are a limited number of everything, from restaurants to activities, but not for tourists,” the associations complain. There would even be an instrument to take action against investors: the so-called Pellicani amendment would enable the city council to curb investors who would buy apartments in the city, rent them out and then live in their homeland “at the expense of the Venetians”. Venice is the only city in Italy that has such an instrument. But it hasn't been used yet, the clubs continued.

“Venice needs a blockade,” says Matteo Secchi Venessia.com from the Italian News Agency Ansa quoted. He demands that tourist places be opened and that the number of beds for holidaymakers be limited. He also calls for short-term rentals to be limited so that more and more Venetians do not have to move from the historic core to the mainland.

Similar measures had already been taken against mass tourism in South Tyrol. A bed freeze had already been imposed here in 2022. The goal: More quality and less quantity in tourism. On the Mediterranean coast of Italy, attempts were recently made to combat the masses of holidaymakers by setting up “red zones”. Venice is not alone with the problem – but because of its world fame it is certainly particularly hard hit.