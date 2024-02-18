Incredible but true: throughout Europe, the paradise of electric cars is Italy. Here it is much easier to recharge, find a charging station and therefore use a battery-powered vehicle without problems. An overwhelming record because we have a ratio of 23 public charging stations for every 100 electric cars in circulation, compared to 14 in France, 10 in Germany and the United Kingdom. Not only that: even considering only fast direct current charging points, Italy beats them all (3.4 charging stations for every 100 electric cars in circulation), France 2.1, Germany 2, United Kingdom 1.5.

Of course, you will say: we have very few electric cars (in the EU the market share of electric cars is 14.6%, we are at a paltry 2.1%). Of course, but reflection doesn't change the situation: here it's easier to recharge a battery-powered car. And then, in any case, even if we look at the ratio between charging points compared to the total length of the road network, Italy is ahead, with an average of 1 point every 5 km of roads, ahead of the United Kingdom (1 point every 6 km), Germany (one every 7 km) and France (one every 9 km).

The record is certified by a study by Motus-E, which reveals how the charging stations in Italy have just exceeded 50,000 (precisely 50,678). And this thanks to a strong push on the installation front: 13,906 new points were installed in 2023, of which 3,450 in the last quarter alone. In percentage terms, the Italian charging network thus marks an expansion of 38% in the last year and 94.7% over 2021. And then, it must be said, together with the number of charging stations, the incidence of multi-unit infrastructure also increases high power: 22% of the charging points installed in 2023 are fast and ultra-fast direct current. Thus, another twist, the volume of new installations also places Italy among the most virtuous countries in Europe.

Of course, the charging infrastructure situation follows the classic north-south divide which applies to motorways, trains, subways and everything related to mobility. And in fact, if we then analyze the data carefully, we discover that just 23% of the total charging points present in the peninsula are now concentrated in the South and on the islands, compared to 19% in the Center and 58% in Northern Italy. . With Lombardy confirming itself as the first Region for charging points (9,395), ahead of Piedmont (5,169), Veneto (4,914), Lazio (4,659) and Emilia-Romagna (4,253). Highlighted, however, is Campania, the second overall region for infrastructure growth in 2023, with 2,691 new points installed. Something is moving.