The European Baseball Championship begins well for Italy in the Czech Republic. The Azzurri beat Hungary, making their continental debut, 15-2 in 7 rounds, making too many errors (4) and lacking attack in attack compared to Mike’s line up Piazza who hits 13 hits, of which 5 are doubles. He resolves a big inning of 8 points in the fourth: thus the power of the Italian attack emerges.

Mount and attack

—

The Azzurri, with mourning on their arms for the death of the President Emeritus of the Republic Giorgio Napolitano, lines up Matteo Bocchi on the mountain with Monello as receiver in place of the injured Mineo. At the beginning of the fourth Bocchi’s perfect game was interrupted, with Cesar Chacin’s valid bunt towards Garcia, then pushed to home plate by Graeham Luttor’s double to the right. After 4 complete innings, 2 hits and 1 run conceded and 6 strikeouts, Matteo Bocchi gives way to Mattia Aldegheri, the winning pitcher of the match. The second match against Sweden on Monday at 5.30pm.