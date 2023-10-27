The European Parliament criticized the supply of chicken from Ukraine

Imports of low-quality eggs and chicken into the European Union (EU) from Ukraine have led to European farmers finding themselves in a critical situation, says Italian Member of the European Parliament (EP) Isabella Adinolfi. Lenta.ru got acquainted with the corresponding appeal of the deputy to the European Commission (EC).

“Italian and European farmers are in a critical situation and the EU poultry sector is in turmoil as meat and eggs are imported en masse from third countries such as Ukraine, whose animal welfare and food safety standards pale in comparison to the EU.” Adinolfi noted.

EU poultry farmers are in a difficult position because, due to strict adherence to EU animal safety and welfare regulations, they face significantly higher production costs than their third-country counterparts, whose products are therefore much cheaper Isabella AdinolfiMember of the European Parliament for Italy

In this regard, she turns to the EC with questions about its actions against the background of the current situation.

“What is it (the European Commission – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will do to protect EU poultry farmers from these unfair competitive practices, and how can we ensure that imports from third countries do not compromise animal welfare standards in the EU market? (…) How does the Commission intend to balance this market trend with the aim of protecting EU poultry farmers, while guaranteeing food safety, sustainable practices and animal welfare standards?” – asked the MEP.

Earlier, member of the French Parliament Nicolas Maisonnet, in his address to the government of the country, said that the supply of Ukrainian chicken has a negative impact on the agricultural sector of France. In the text of his letter, which Lenta.ru reviewed, the parliamentarian noted that against the backdrop of the low quality and low prices of Ukrainian chicken, “unfair competition” is forming on the market.

Related materials:

“Mr Nicolas Maisonnet draws the attention of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty [Франции Марк Фено] on the negative impact of poultry imports on the French sector, in particular due to the renewal of the existing free trade agreement between France and Ukraine. The weakening of the French sector is mainly due to the unfair competition faced by French producers,” said Meyzonnet’s statement.

In September, French MP Caroline Colombier made a similar position. She stated that chicken produced in Ukraine and supplied to the European Union contradicts the sanitary standards of France, and also harms French farmers and the country’s food sovereignty.