“It is an extraordinary trial which opens today in Calabria in a court which sometimes looks like a bunker “, explains Benjamin Delombre, journalist France Televisions duplex from Rome, Italy, Wednesday January 13. The trial is indeed giant: 355 defendants are on the bench, defended by 400 lawyers. In total, 913 people will be called to testify. “It has been more than 30 years since Italy had not experienced such a judicial event “, adds the journalist.

“The objective of the judges during the two years that the debates could last is to bring to light some of the ramifications between the ‘Ndrangheta, the cruel Calabrian mafia and Italian political and economic circles”, enlightens Benjamin Delombre. The trial is being held in large part thanks to Nicola Gratteri, “a judge who has lived under judicial protection for more than 30 years“and a”dedicated his life to the fight against the Mafia “. The latter, whom some compare to these illustrious predecessors Judges Borsellino and Falcone, wishes “disassemble the ‘Ndrangheta like a Lego“, reports the journalist.

