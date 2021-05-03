Italy One of Rome’s most famous sights, the Colosseum once again has a floor that allows the arena to marvel at the eyes of a gladiator

The new floor consists of moving structures that preserve the view of the underground parts of the arena.

Roman one of the most famous sights, the Colosseum is beginning to be restored to better reflect the times when it served as a battlefield for gladiators and wildlife.

Currently, the groundless ground will have a new floor, allowing visitors to experience the ancient history from the central location of the amphitheater.

The Italian Ministry of Culture revealed on Sunday that the plan for the new floor of the Colosseum will be commissioned by Milan Ingegneria for 18.5 million euros, according to the news agency Reuters.

Arena has been without a floor since the late 19th century. At that time, archaeologists began to excavate a vault from under the field, where gladiators and animals waited their turn to stand in front of the public to entertain it with bloody struggles.

When the new floor is completed by 2023, a better overall picture of the attraction will be obtained, as those standing in the middle of the structure will have a view of the spectators once filled by 70,000 people.

Thanks to its movable structures, the new technology wooden floor is made adaptable so that the view of the underground corridors and vaults is maintained. At the same time, underground structures can be protected from the weather conditions that consume them.

British newspaper The Guardian according to the Italian Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini said on Sunday that the new floor will allow the Colosseum to host cultural events in the future. He also said the structure could be removed if necessary.

Colosseum opened to visitors after a break caused by a corona pandemic a week ago on Monday. So far, only fourteen people are admitted at a time every fifteen minutes, the Guardian says.

The Colosseum began to be built by the emperor Vespasian about two thousand years ago. Before the corona pandemic in 2019, 7.6 million people visited the attraction, according to Reuters.

The last major restoration work at the Colosseum was carried out in 2014. At the time, the € 25 million contract was paid for by the Italian luxury goods company Tod’s.