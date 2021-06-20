Rome – Italy coach Roberto Mancini chooses to implement a large turnover for the match against Wales, the last match of group A. At the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy made eight changes compared to the matches with Switzerland and Turkey.

Confirmed only Donnarumma, Bonucci and Jorginho. In defense, on the outside Mancini places Toloi on the right and Emerson on the left, in the center of the defense Bastoni takes the place of the injured Chiellini, while in midfield, there are Verratti and Pessina. The attack trident has been totally changed with Chiesa and Bernardeschi outside in support of Belotti.

Follow the live broadcast of the match

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS