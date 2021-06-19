Above all Tonut, Polonara and Melli were decisive, but Mannion also did well despite a bad three-point evening (0/7)
After the victory over Tunisia, another easy success for Italy in the quadrangular VTG in Hamburg, which precedes the Pre-Olympic in Belgrade (June 29-July 4). With the Czech Republic it ended 83-71, at the end of a match dominated more than what the result suggests. Decisive above all Tonut, Polonara and Melli, the “big three” of coach Sacchetti in the absence of the designated leaders Belinelli, Datome and Gallinari. Mannion’s performance is worth noting, albeit with some difficulties in the 3-point shot, as well as that of Spissu.
Maximum advantage +27 in the 33rd minute, after which Italy dropped the pace a bit, allowing the Czechs to get closer, but without ever really bothering the Azzurri. On Sunday the last match against Germany.
THETALIA-CZECH REP. 83-71
(22-22, 44-35; 69-46)
ITALY Candi 4 (1/1, 0/5), Mannion 14 (3/5, 0/7), Tonut 16 (4/6, 2/5), Polonara 16 (3/6, 2/5), Melli 8 (0/3, 2/4); Spissu 9 (3/5 from 3), Akele 4 (2/2, 0/2), Zanotti, Ruzzier 6 (2/4 from 3), Diouf 6 (2/4), Spanish (0/1, 0 / 2). Coach: Sacchetti.
CZECH REPUBLIC Senhal 8 (4/4, 0/2), Vyoral 7 (2/5, 0/2), Samoura 3 (1/2), Peterka 8 (2/4, 1/5), Balvin 8 (4/5 ); Auda 6 (0/2), Schilb 4 (0/1), Sirina 3 (1/1 from 3), Balint, Kovar 9 (0/1, 3/3), Zidek 8 (2/2, 1/4 ), Palyza 7 (1/7, 1/5). All .: Ginzburg.
REFEREES Bittner (Ger), Straube (Ger), Jasevicius (Lit).
NOTE Free throws: Ita 20/22, R.Ceca 18/21. Rim: Ita 36 (Polonara 7), R.Ceca 35 (Balvin 5). Ass: Ita 13 (Tonut 4), R.Ceca 16 (Senhal 9).
June 19 – 10:54 pm
