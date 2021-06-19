After the victory over Tunisia, another easy success for Italy in the quadrangular VTG in Hamburg, which precedes the Pre-Olympic in Belgrade (June 29-July 4). With the Czech Republic it ended 83-71, at the end of a match dominated more than what the result suggests. Decisive above all Tonut, Polonara and Melli, the “big three” of coach Sacchetti in the absence of the designated leaders Belinelli, Datome and Gallinari. Mannion’s performance is worth noting, albeit with some difficulties in the 3-point shot, as well as that of Spissu.