From: Bettina Menzel

The village of Sorano from a bird’s eye view: In Tuscany, the purchase of a house in mountain communities is now subsidized (symbolic image). © IMAGO/makasanaphoto/Pond5Images

In quiet corners of Tuscany lies an opportunity for adventurers and investors: Italy pays a subsidy for the purchase of houses in mountain villages.

Florence – Day after day, crowds of tourists throng the streets of cities like Rome, Florence and Venice. There are proverbial gems to be discovered in quiet areas of Italy. But these regions are often suffering from a huge exodus of their population. Tuscany now wants to breathe new life into these mountain villages with an unusual campaign: anyone who decides to buy a house in a mountain community can receive a state subsidy of up to 30,000 euros.

Italy subsidy for house purchase in Tuscany: “Areas of unique beauty”

The medieval town of Sorano is located in a hilly, green landscape. It only takes about an hour by car to get to the sea, Lake Bolsena is only 20 kilometers away. This idyllic setting is one of of places with less than 5000 inhabitantswhich is part of the Tuscany campaign “Living in the mountains2.8 million euros are available from the Italian Mountain Development Fund (Fosmit) to revitalize these regions of Tuscany.

“The mountains of Tuscany are areas of unique beauty, with villages to be rediscovered, but which are paying the price of depopulation,” commented city councilor Stefania Saccardi to the Italian news agency AnsaShe stressed that the decision to live in one of these municipalities represents a challenge and at the same time an opportunity, especially for young people. The President of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, hopes that the action will Ansa “new life and thus development and growth” for the communities.

Italy promotes relocation to Tuscany: Germans can also take part

Anyone who decides to buy a house in the mountainous areas of Tuscany can apply for grants of between 10,000 and 30,000 euros. The grant is capped at a maximum of 50 percent of the purchase price of the property. Both Italians and EU-citizens and non-EU citizens with a residence permit in the EU for at least ten years. Participation is only possible for people who do not yet live in an Italian mountain municipality, but already in Italy live. Time is running out for a new life in the mountains of Tuscany: the application must be submitted by 27 July 2024 at 1 p.m. on-line take place.

It is likely that the promotion in Tuscany will not be the last of its kind in Italy. Last year, Sicily also caused a stir by selling houses for one euro.