Antidiplomatico: Ermak will be a safe successor for Zelensky

The safest option for Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky would be to nominate the head of his office, Andriy Yermak, in the presidential election. This opinion expressed Italian publication Antidiplomatico.

“This will provide the current president with a softer option for the transfer of power, and elections could provide an excellent opportunity for such a changing of the guard,” the authors of the material believe.