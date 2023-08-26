In Budapest, dreaming of Tokyo. The Azzurri of the 4×100 relay fly to the final of the World Athletics Championships and do so with the best time of all. A 37″65 that lines up South Africa, Great Britain, Brazil, Nigeria and Canada, one after the other. silver in 1983 and a bronze in 1995. It’s time to aim for the most precious metal: let’s find out together what the odds say about the final that will see Italy as the protagonist of the 4×100 relay Appointment tonight at 21.40.

THE QUOTA OF ITALY IN THE RELAY — Despite the exploits of the semifinal, the quartet made up of Rigali, Jacobs, Patta and Tortu did not start with the favors of the forecast. And, all in all, it might even be for the best. In fact, winning Italy pays 6.00 on Gazzabet (the best odds), 5.50 on Goldbet and Better and 5.00 on Snai. A sign that bookies consider blue gold a noteworthy enterprise. Just like it was in Tokyo… See also Zaccagni and Chiara Nasti, from Ibiza convict to their son Thiago and now marriage: all about their love

THE FINAL: ALL ODDS — The favorites, according to the main betting sites, are the United States, which will also find Lyes back from the dominance of the 200. The odds for the winning USA are 1.50 for Sisal, Better and Goldbet and reach 1.55 for Snai and Gazzabet. Immediately behind is Jamaica, which is worth 3.50 on Snai and 4.00 on Gazzabet, Sisal and Goldbet. Then the Azzurri, who start from the third strength of the battery. Closes the roaster of the eligible candidates Great Britain which still rises to 16.00 on Sisal, Better and Goldbet, but drops to 15.00 on Gazzabet and up to 12.00 on Snai.

August 26, 2023 (change August 26, 2023 | 10:42 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Italy #4×100 #relay #dreams #gold #Budapest #odds