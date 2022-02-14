Europe has decided that from 2035 onwards, vehicles with internal combustion engines will no longer be able to be sold. A drastic choice that leaves no room for interpretation, and that forces individual nation states to take a step forward in this sense. Italy included: according to the latest forecasts, the electric transition could weigh a lot in our country, with estimates that more than 70,000 jobs in the automotive sector are at risk due to the stop to diesel and petrol engines. Move or create employment in emerging mobility could be the solution in this sense.

But how will the diffusion of electric cars grow in Italy? If the current rhythms and above all the forecasts are confirmed, by 2030 their circulation in our country will increase to 6 million copies, and then more than triple by 2050. To charge the 19 million electric cars on the road by that date, at least over 32 TWh will be needed, with the total energy requirement that will have risen at the same time to 650 TWh per year: in this way, the charging of electric cars in 20350 will have a minimum incidence of 4.9% of the country’s total energy consumption. According to the Corriere della Sera this morning on newsstands, the real point is that in order to sustain the transition, it is necessary double the availability of energydue to the fact that everything will work on electricity, including boilers.

Then there is the question of zero emissions. The same newspaper tries to take stock of the situation: “If we want electric cars to be truly zero-emission, they must be powered with energy from renewable sources. Already today our energy mix is ​​among the best in Europe with 38% of the energy coming from renewable sources, but to reach 72% by 2030, it is crucial to immediately implement the plans of the Mite, the Ministry of Ecological Transition. “. Then there is all the fuss that revolves around recharging: in addition to the fact that the network must be able to withstand the moments of greatest absorption during the day, it must be said that the creation of the network of columns is proceeding slowly. Three factors which are the basis of this lack of rhythm: first of all the absence of a national map of public recharging points; then the lack of interoperability agreements between the various operators; finally, a lightening of the bureaucratic procedures for authorizing the construction of recharging stations.

Last but not least, it is linked the absence of a national plan well defined that supports the electrical transition. The trade associations, in addition to asking the government for industrial policies to help reconversion, complain about the too high costs of switching to battery-powered cars: Il Corriere della Sera always reminds that in Italy entrepreneurs have to go it alone in order not to close. above all without knowing what the strategy is village in the long run. The only one at the moment is that tens of thousands of jobs will be lost due to the transition we are witnessing: something needs to be done as soon as possible so that this does not happen or happens in a more limited way.