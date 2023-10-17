For second place leading to Euro 2024, the direct clash on November 20th between Ukraine and Italy in Leverkusen will be decisive. The Azzurri are in fact 3 points behind the Ukrainians but have one more match to play, on November 17th at home against Macedonia.

That match will be important to establish what result Spalletti’s team will then have to achieve in the direct clash: in the event of success against Macedonia, in fact, Italy would reach Ukraine and having won the first leg 2-1 the even. In case of a draw or defeat against the Macedonians, however, Italy will have to win in Leverkusen. If Italy finishes third they will go to the playoff. With the current rankings, Poland would be in the semi-final and the winner between Croatia and Estonia in the final.