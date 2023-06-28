Italy Norway streaming and live TV: where to see the match

ITALY NORWAY TV STREAMING – This evening, Wednesday 28 June 2023, at 20.45 Italy and Norway challenge each other at the Cluj Arena in Cluj for the third match of the 2023 Under-21 European Championships, the 24th edition of the tournament which will be played in Romania and Georgia from Wednesday 21 June to Saturday 8 July. Where to see Italy Norway on live TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Here is all the information in detail:

On TV

The match between Italy and Norway will be visible in clear and completely free and in HD on Rai 1. The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Wednesday 28 June 2023. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews to the protagonists and expert comments.

Italy Norway live streaming

We have seen where to see it on TV, streaming the Italy Norway match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and matches broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone. Then there are many other sites that will broadcast the match in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. To recap:

Match: Italy-Norway

Italy-Norway Date: Wednesday 28 June 2023

Wednesday 28 June 2023 Hours: 20.45

20.45 TV channel: Rai 1

Rai 1 Streams: RaiPlay

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch the match between Italy and Norway, but what are the probable line-ups for the match? Here they are:

Italy (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Lovato, Scalvini, Okoli; Cambiaso, Rovella, Miretti, Tonali, Parisi; Gnonto, Pellegri.

Norway (4-4-2): Klaesson; Sebulonsen, Heggheim, Daland, Wolfe; Christensen, Hove, Evjen, Kitolano; Botheim, Nusa.

Up for grabs (also) the Olympics

The Under-21 European Championship is also raffling off passes for the Paris 2024 Olympics: in addition to France, which has qualified by right as host country, three other national teams will be admitted (excluding England, which cannot qualify for the Games). Should France reach the semi-finals, the other three semi-finalists would automatically qualify for Paris 2024. If, on the other hand, Les Bleus do not place among the top 4 of the European Championship, the two finalist teams would qualify for the Olympics plus the winner of the Olympic playoff between the two defeated semi-finalists, which would be played on Friday 7 July at 9 pm or Saturday 8 July at 3 pm Bucharest.