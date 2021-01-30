A.n Sunday bars and restaurants open again in half of Italy. In Venice, Italians can have a cappuccino again in the piazza and meet for a pasta during their lunch break. And that although the coronavirus has by no means been defeated. On the contrary: the daily evaluations show that the values ​​are similar to the German ones and in some cases are even worse.

But while Germany is frozen in its tough nationwide lockdown, the Italians are proceeding according to a flexible tiered model. It is also fragmented and difficult to understand from the outside, which is why it is often ignored in the reporting as an example of a possible alternative to the nationwide lockdown in the second wave.