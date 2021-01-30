A.n Sunday bars and restaurants open again in half of Italy. In Venice, Italians can have a cappuccino again in the piazza and meet for a pasta during their lunch break. And that although the coronavirus has by no means been defeated. On the contrary: the daily evaluations show that the values are similar to the German ones and in some cases are even worse.
But while Germany is frozen in its tough nationwide lockdown, the Italians are proceeding according to a flexible tiered model. It is also fragmented and difficult to understand from the outside, which is why it is often ignored in the reporting as an example of a possible alternative to the nationwide lockdown in the second wave.
.