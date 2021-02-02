As Italy reopens its monuments, restaurants and bars, the first return visitors to the Colosseum, Italy’s most famous monument, were greeted on Monday February 1 by three soloists from the conservatory Sainte-Cécile of Rome. “This is a very good sign, savors Martina, among the few visitors present. ATToday is a beautiful day, the sun is shining and above all, there is music and music, it is rebirth. ”

To access the ancient monument, you had to book your entry online and at a specific time and on site, the route is one-way to avoid crossing each other. In the absence of foreign tourists, the crowd was not there. This reopening will not allow the Colosseum to replenish its coffers, but the essentials are elsewhere. “There is really this desire to go back, says Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum. Because it’s been a really tough time, and it still is, but I believe beauty can make everyday life lighter and happier. I think it’s important to give that signal and reopen these places. “

The absence of tourists is, on the other hand, more detrimental to the surrounding restaurants which have remained closed despite the authorization to open at noon now. In the reopened establishments, there are not many customers. “Remote work is a problem for us, comments Alberto, manager of a bar-restaurant near the Pantheon. People work at home and don’t come to the center, and then there are those who are afraid to come and have lunch inside. So we don’t work a lot. ”

“The only positive thing is that by closing at six o’clock, people are making a habit of coming for aperitifs at four o’clock.” Alberto, manager of a bar-restaurant to franceinfo

Alberto therefore remains a little optimistic, but he knows he will be working at full speed again when the tourists return, probably not before this summer, in the opinion of most hoteliers and restaurateurs.