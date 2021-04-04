Rome (Reuters)

Easter this year will be exceptional for Inter Milan, as it comes after the day it is close to clinching the Italian Serie A title for the first time in 11 years.

Inter extended their winning streak to nine matches by defeating Bologna yesterday (Saturday), and the results of their rivals came in their favor, after rivals Milan and Juventus drew with Sampdoria and Turin respectively.

With this result, coach Antonio Conte’s team leads the competition, eight points ahead of Milan, and can enhance this advantage to 11 points if it defeats Sassuolo in a postponed match next Wednesday.

And the Italian media are sure that Inter will end Juventus’ control of the title in the last nine years, and have won their first title since 2010.

The headline of the Corriere dello Sport newspaper read: “They will not follow you”, while the newspaper “Lastampa” described the title as “one step away.”

And as the media have indicated, it is difficult for any competitor to catch up with Inter, who have won nine consecutive league matches for the first time since 2007.

Coach Conte’s team needed to reach the 22nd round, to take top spot from rivals Milan, and since then the difference has increased, and the team scored 21 goals, conceding only three goals in their nine victories.

Inter benefited from the extra period of preparation, with the participation of rivals in Europe, after their disappointing exit from the Champions League group stage in December.

Conte’s response came predictably that Inter will determine the identity of the hero.

“There are ten games worth 30 points, so nothing is over yet. We have done a good job so far, but it is still not enough,” he told the Inter TV station.

Inter’s hopes for the title were boosted by the collapse of Milan and Juventus, who were closest to his rival.

The two teams overturned their delays to tie, and Milan settled with two wins in the last five league matches, while Juventus won one point from the two threatening relegation clashes with Benevento and Turin.

After wasting the points, doubts increased about the possibility of the two teams ending the season in the semi-finals and qualifying for the Champions League.

The victories of Atlanta, Napoli and Lazio came to narrow the difference with second-placed Milan, and Lazio in sixth place can reduce the difference to five points with Milan if it wins in its postponed match against Turin.

Atalanta beat Udinese to overtake Juventus and become third, and coach Andrea Pirlo’s team may be out of the semi-finals if they lose against Napoli next Wednesday.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League would be a disaster for Juventus, who won the last nine league titles, but it is something that can happen in an exciting season nearing its end.