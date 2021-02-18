Mario Draghi, 73, succeeded Giuseppe Conte, forced to resign after the explosion of his coalition, as Italy approaches the 100,000 mark of deaths due to Covid-19 and in 2020 recorded one worst GDP drops in the euro zone (-8.9%).

“Like the governments of the immediate post-war period, we have a responsibility to initiate a New Reconstruction.” The new head of the Italian government Mario Draghi is aware of the mission that awaits him. Appointed Prime Minister since Saturday after the resignation of Giuseppe Conte, he won the Senate vote of confidence on Wednesday February 17. He obtained 262 votes in favor, 40 against and two abstentions, thus confirming the size of his parliamentary majority. The Chamber of Deputies will vote on confidence on Thursday, the final step in conferring full legitimacy on his government.

Its program, presented on Wednesday morning, is intended for “rebuild” a country hit by the health and economic crisis, promising to “fight the pandemic by all means”. “This is our mission as Italians: to leave a better and more just country to our children and grandchildren”, he added. Italy is approaching the 100,000 death mark due to Covid-19 and in 2020 recorded one of the worst GDP drops in the euro area (-8.9%). “After having obtained sufficient quantities of vaccines, our first challenge is to distribute them quickly and efficiently”, he said. Currently, less than 1.3 million Italians out of a population of 60 million have received the necessary doses for immunization.

The former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) also pleaded for a “A more integrated European Union which will result in a common public budget capable of supporting Member States during periods of recession”, while proclaiming “the irreversibility of the choice of the euro”. “Without Italy, there is no Europe”, estimated Mario Draghi, who leads a motley coalition going from the left to the extreme right of the sovereignist tribune Matteo Salvini. He also affirmed his desire to “to reinforce” relationships “strategic” with France and Germany.

The third largest economy in the area, which lost 444,000 jobs in 2020, relies heavily on the windfall of the European recovery plan. “We will have around 210 billion euros at our disposal over a six-year period. These resources will have to be spent to improve the growth potential of our economy.”, underlined during his speech of three quarters of an hour “Super Mario”, which cited as priorities “renewable energies, the fight against air and water pollution, high-speed trains (…), hydrogen production and distribution, digitization and 5G”. “Today unity is not an option, unity is a duty”, he hammered.