A severe earthquake shook Italy on Wednesday morning. Another earthquake struck Thursday.

Swarms don’t stop: Alertness remains high in Italy.

Update from November 10, 4:54 p.m.: Apparently there was another stronger earthquake in Italy. Noisy Republica the magnitude 4 quake struck at sea in the same area of ​​Marche, between the coasts of Pesaro and Ancona, around 1.30 p.m. on Thursday. It was therefore also clearly felt in the 100,000-inhabitant city of Ancona – especially on higher floors. According to the first data from the experts, the epicenter was about nine kilometers deep. The previous day’s strong tremor had reached a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale.

There were further tremors during the night on Thursday. According to the Marche region, “seismic activity is expected to continue in the coming days”. The population on the coast in particular could feel new earthquakes. In many cities in the region, the schools have been temporarily closed – including in Ancona and Pesaro.

Update from November 10, 1:23 p.m: According to their own statements, fire brigade forces carried out 200 checks after the severe earthquake in Italy. Most damage to the structures is minor. Further assessments are to be made by technicians. Many cracks have been reported. In some churches between Senigallia and Pesaro, stucco has fallen from the ceiling. In Ancona, ten people had to be evacuated from their homes and apartments. The fire brigade had declared the private houses uninhabitable, as reported by the TV channel Sky tg24. In total, there are 25 affected by such a measure. However, the number could increase if the controls continued.

Swarm earthquakes, however, continue. The Italian Institute of Earthquakes and Volcanology (INGV) has now activated eight temporary seismic stations to collect data. “The alert remains high and monitoring of the evolution of the situation continues,” said Francesco Acquaroli, president of the Marche region, after an emergency meeting, according to a press release.

After the severe earthquake in Italy on Wednesday (November 9), the seismic swarm does not stop. © Screenshot INGV

Severe earthquake shakes Italy: Experts count a total of 89 earthquakes within a few hours

Update from November 10, 8:20 a.m: After the severe earthquake on Wednesday morning, a total of 89 earthquakes were located off the coast of Marche in the province of Pesaro Urbino by 6 p.m., the Italian Institute of Earthquakes and Volcanology (INGV) announced. Of these, 54 events had a magnitude between 2.0 and 3.0, eleven events between 3.0 and 4.0 and one between 4.0 and 5.0. In 21 events, the magnitude was less than 2.0. Even at night the earth does not rest, as can be seen from the INGV data.

According to the Earthquake Institute, from a historical perspective, the earth in the region would tremble quite frequently. The “earthquake phenomenon in the sea, a few dozen kilometers from the north coast of the Marche, is anything but rare”. The tremor occurred in the Adriatic Sea at a depth of 8 kilometers.

“Fortunately, the quake happened at sea, a tragedy was avoided,” an INGV researcher told the Italian daily Republica.

Severe earthquake in Italy: debris lies in Ancona train station. © IMAGO/Ansa

Italy: Strongest earthquake in almost 100 years

Update from November 9, 4:48 p.m.: The 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Italy shook Marche and central Italy on Wednesday morning. In this region, it is the strongest earthquake in almost 100 years, according to the Italian Institute for Earthquakes and Volcanology (INGV). Up to 70 aftershocks were recorded.

The earthquake is “due to the front of the Apennine chain buried under the Adriatic Sea, which is shortening by 2 to 4 millimeters every year,” explained INGV President Carlo Doglioni, according to the ANSA news agency.

After strong earthquakes in Italy – rail traffic resumed

Update from November 9, 3 p.m: Rail services resumed on the Adria, Ancona-Rome, Rimini-Ravenna lines. After the earthquake, train traffic was stopped at 7:15 a.m. to be on the safe side.

Update from November 9, 2:05 p.m: At the moment there is no news about damage and injuries after the earthquake. In Ancona, however, people with atrial fibrillation, shock and panic crises were admitted to the emergency room of the regional hospital, the Italian news agency ANSA reports. Many experienced a moment of fear.

“I was on the fourth floor of a hotel in Rimini, I was in the corridor and I felt like I was falling on the floor,” Filippo tells the news portal bresciaoggi.it. According to the Italian earthquake service INGV, it was the strongest earthquake in this region since 1985. So far, an earthquake with a magnitude of up to 3.5 has been recorded in the region in June 2000.

Update from November 9, 1:31 p.m: After the severe earthquakes at 07:07 and 07:12, more than 50 other seismic tremors with a magnitude greater than 2 were registered in Italy. A 2.3 magnitude tremor struck at 1:33 p.m.

Earthquake off the coast: This is how the seismic wave spread

Update from November 9, 1:08 p.m: The earthquake in Italy was felt as far away as Rome. The epicenter was in the Adriatic Sea. With a “shake movie” the Italian earthquake service INGV shows how the seismic waves have spread. “Each second of animation represents one second in real time,” reads the INGV website. Blue waves indicate downward movement of the ground, while red waves indicate upward movement.

Earthquake live on Italian television: the moderator has to leave the swaying studio in the live show

Update from November 9, 11:18 am: Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, the ground shook in Italy. The 5.7 magnitude earthquake in the Adriatic Sea shook the Marche region of central Italy. The television station TV Fano recorded the earthquake on video. The presenter and his team have to leave the studio during the live broadcast. Everything starts to tremble during the broadcast, the scenery in the studio sways, and then the journalist Massimo Foghetti is no longer in his place, as can be seen in a recording on YouTube. Particularly impressive: After the first severe tremor, the moderator returns to his desk, visibly shocked but composed. After a short break, however, another earthquake sets in. The city of Fano is about 31 kilometers from the epicenter.

Severe earthquake shakes Italy: people run into the streets on the Adriatic coast in panic

First report from November 9, 2022

ROME – In Italy, people were startled early in the morning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale shook the Adriatic region of central Italy. The epicenter was off the coast of the Adriatic Sea near Pesaro and Fano, between Italy and Croatia at a depth of 30 kilometers, according to the Italian Institute for Earthquakes and Volcanology (INGV). A magnitude 4 earthquake followed at 7:12 a.m.

Severe earthquake in Italy: people run into the streets in panic

According to Italian media reports, the coastal town of Senigallia was particularly affected. Some damage has been reported in the area, the Austrian Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) reports. The Italian fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco, on the other hand, writes on Twitter that so far no damage reports have been received by the command center. However, there were some inquiries about building controls that would now be processed.

The earthquake was clearly felt in the Marche, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Friuli, Umbria, Tuscany and the Balkans, tweets Il Mondo dei Terremoti.

In Rimini, people ran into the streets in panic, local Italian media reports. Many hotels are said to have been evacuated. So far, however, there have been no reports of injuries, according to the Italian news agency ANSA. Trains have been stopped on the Adriatic. Because of the strong earthquake, the railway lines around Ancona were closed for safety reasons. Checks are now to be carried out there to determine whether there is damage to the tracks, bridges or tunnels. The schools were also closed as a precaution in Fano, Pesaro, Senigallia and Ancona.

“The public lighting street lamps were swaying like twigs, everything was shaking badly, a terrible sensation and people were pouring into the streets,” says a resident of Fano, ANSA reports.

Italy: Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 also felt in Austria

According to ZAMG, the earthquake was also perceived weakly to clearly in Austria in the federal states of Carinthia, Styria, Tyrol, Salzburg and Vienna. In many cases, swaying was observed, particularly on higher floors. Damage to buildings is not to be expected in Austria.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook central Italy on Wednesday morning, according to the Italian Institute for Earthquakes and Volcanology (INGV). © Screenshot INGV.it

Italy: Aftershocks continue to shake the earth

After the strong earthquakes on Wednesday morning, the earth in Italy has not yet come to rest. The Italian earthquake institute INGV then recorded further weaker earthquakes.

The Eurasian and African tectonic plates meet in Italy, making the earthquake risk particularly high. In the summer of 2016, almost 300 people died in an earthquake in the Marche, Umbria and Lazio regions. (ml)