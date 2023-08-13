The other hot name for the Italy bench is that of Luciano Spalletti. After winning a historic Scudetto that has been awaited for 33 years, the coach from Certaldo officially left the leadership of Napoli for personal reasons, declaring his intention to devote more time to his family. So who knows if his commitment as a coach might not suit him: Spalletti’s odds fluctuate between 2.25 for Gazzabet, 2.50 for Snai, 2.75 for Goldbet and Better and 3.00 for Sisal.

THE OTHER CANDIDATES

Conte and Spalletti are on pole, but there are other candidates in the list of names on the table of President Gravina and the federal leaders: the third wheel could be Fabio Grosso, back from promotion to Serie A with Frosinone, on the blackboard at 2.75 with Better and Goldbet and 7.50 with Sisal. The name of the former Captain is also possible Fabio Cannavaroquoted at 5.00 by Snai and 6.50 by Goldbet and Better, in addition to that of Daniel De Rossi (9.00 for Sisal, 5.00 for Goldbet and Snai). The higher the odds of Rino Gattuso: the option pays 15.00 with Snai and 18.00 with Goldbet and Better.