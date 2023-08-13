The experience of Robert Mancini leading Italy. The coach from Jesi leaves the Azzurri after 61 benches (39 wins, 13 draws and 9 defeats) and the Euro2020 victory conquered at Wembley in 2021. Now the FIGC is already looking for a replacement in view of the double challenge in September against Macedonia North and Ukraine for qualification for the next European Championships. Many names have already been placed on the national team bench, with bookmakers already unleashed to draw up odds: Antonio Conte he’s on pole for the role of Italy coach, but he’s not the only candidate…
He’s always in pole position, Antonio Conte. After leaving Tottenham with the desire to reconnect with his family, who remained in Italy during his experience in London, the Salento coach is the number one candidate for the FIGC, at least for the bookies: Conte’s odds drop to 1.50 on Snai , 1.75 on Gazzabet and 1.90 with Better and Goldbet, while Sisal sticks to a more cautious 4.00. For Conte it would be a return to the blue bench, after leading the national team in the two-year period 2014-2016.
The other hot name for the Italy bench is that of Luciano Spalletti. After winning a historic Scudetto that has been awaited for 33 years, the coach from Certaldo officially left the leadership of Napoli for personal reasons, declaring his intention to devote more time to his family. So who knows if his commitment as a coach might not suit him: Spalletti’s odds fluctuate between 2.25 for Gazzabet, 2.50 for Snai, 2.75 for Goldbet and Better and 3.00 for Sisal.
Conte and Spalletti are on pole, but there are other candidates in the list of names on the table of President Gravina and the federal leaders: the third wheel could be Fabio Grosso, back from promotion to Serie A with Frosinone, on the blackboard at 2.75 with Better and Goldbet and 7.50 with Sisal. The name of the former Captain is also possible Fabio Cannavaroquoted at 5.00 by Snai and 6.50 by Goldbet and Better, in addition to that of Daniel De Rossi (9.00 for Sisal, 5.00 for Goldbet and Snai). The higher the odds of Rino Gattuso: the option pays 15.00 with Snai and 18.00 with Goldbet and Better.
