A train full of tanks draws attention at a train station. You can see videos of it on Twitter. What is the destination of the transport.

Munich/Udine – A number of main battle tanks have arrived in Ukraine in the past few weeks: 18 Leopard 2A6 from Germany, eight “Leos” from Canada, six “Leos” from Finland, 14 Challenger from Great Britain – makes 46 modern tanks from the west.

Ukraine War: Italy supplies Kiev with heavy self-propelled howitzers

31 Abrams M1 main battle tanks from the USA are to be added by autumn. Heavy weapons were now also being supplied from Italy to the Ukrainian defenders against the Russian invasion. Videos and photos of the mysterious “Panzer-Zug” cause a stir on Twitter.

It shows a train fully loaded with M109 self-propelled howitzers as it travels east through the train station in Udine, northern Italy.

“I don’t like that,” writes a user of the photo of the military transport. According to the daily newspaper La Republica it was about 30 M109L artillery units, it is the standard howitzer of the transatlantic defense alliance NATO. Italy should be noisy South Tyrol News own about 300 of them.

Italy: “Self-Propelled Artillery Vehicles” for Ukraine

Italian Minister for Relations with Parliament Luca Ciriani told public broadcaster Rai that the “self-propelled artillery vehicles” are part of a military aid package to Ukraine “decided by the previous government and delivered this week.” . According to Ciriani, the tanks were previously stored in Italian depots.

There had recently been a dispute in the Italian parliament about aid to Ukraine. The right-wing conservative Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is considered a supporter of the government of Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Kiev.

War in Ukraine: Italy supports Kiev with military aid packages

According to data from the “Ukraine Support Tracker” of the Kiel Institute for World Economics, by mid-May 2022 Rome had officially spent 150 million euros in military aid because of the Ukraine war. According to NATO sources, weapons worth between €300 and €500 million had been delivered by December 2022, including heavy artillery pieces, Stinger surface-to-air missiles and lightly armored troop carriers.

In February, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also announced that Rome wanted to provide Kiev with a battery of the Samp/T anti-aircraft system developed jointly with France. So now heavy tank howitzers were also delivered. (pm)