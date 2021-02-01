For the first time in three months, the doors of the Vatican (Rome, Italy) open and the first visitors rush in. The unique opportunity to see the Sistine Chapel in absolute calm, far from the clusters of tourists who hide the frescoes. “That’s wonderful. It seems a little selfish but we take advantage of the calm“, explains Father Bertin, priest in Rome. Visitors are moved to find positive feelings again.

Opening under these conditions will not be profitable for the museum’s finances. Only a hundred visitors Monday, February 1, while the average amounted to 23,000 paid entries per day. Cafes and restaurants will be able to reopen, an important moment for professionals: “it is a liberation, we Italians want to find our normal life, that of always“Says a professional in the sector. The restaurants will however have to close their doors at 6 pm, the authorities want to avoid a new rebound in the coming weeks.

