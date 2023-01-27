A series of murals showing the famous cartoon family

The Simpson as victims of the Holocaust toThey appeared this Thursday at the central train station in Milan (north), from where hundreds of Italian Jews were sent to Nazi concentration camps.

The murals, by artist aleXsandro Palombo, portray the Simpson family before and after their deportation with the notorious yellow Star of David used to mark Jews during the Holocaust.

done on the occasion of Remembrance Day, the famous American family appears in the striped pajamas, synonymous with the concentration camps, in the notorious “Binary 21” of the train station.

“You stumble upon these works to see what we do not see. The most terrible things can come true and art has a duty to remember them, because it is a powerful antidote against oblivion,” aleXsandro Palombo said in a statement.

“The horror of the Jewish genocide must be passed on unfiltered to new generations to protect humanity from other horrors like the Holocaust,” he wrote.

Palombo is an Italian contemporary pop artist, famous for his colorful and thoughtful works that focus on themes such as ethics and human rights.

Mural made by the Italian artist AleXsandro Palombo “Track 21 The Simpsons deported to Auschwitz” Photo: Photo Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP/aleXsandro Palombo

More Holocaust commemorations

Memorials about the Holocaust and the Jewish genocide are found in various parts of Italy. In various parts of the city of Milan you can find some stones embedded in the middle of the street, these are also another symbol in Commemoration of the victims of the Jewish genocide during World War II.

The stones, which are also found in various regions of Italy, they contain the name and data of the person who was deported to the place where their freedom was taken from them, and eventually their lives.

They are called Pietre d’inciampo and it means stones to trip overin the sense that passers-by who come across these memorials remember what happened, meet the past and never leave it behind.



Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP