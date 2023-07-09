“If you don’t know what to do, pass the ball to Luis Suárez”. He calcium evoke this old mantra neroazzurro to say goodbye to Luis Suarez Miramontes, soccer legend and Ballon d’Or winner, who died this Sunday in Milan at the age of 88.

Luisito, As he is fondly remembered in Italy, he played and trained for years at one of the city’s clubs, Inter Milan. The footballer arrived in the 1961-1962 season and became the first Spaniard to win the Italian championship. “The golden Galician,” the press from the transalpine country nicknamed him, which on the day of his death remembered him as one of the best players to come from abroad. “He ran like few others, he had excellent technique and directed the orchestra with the utmost naturalness. He was a bit of a dancer, a bit of a bullfighter, ”recalls the newspaper La Repubblica.

Suárez ended up staying to live in the northern city until the end of his days. “I haven’t been able to say goodbye to Milan,” the player pointed out a year ago to Il Corriere della Sera. The city was the scene of his greatest successes. Shortly after his debut he became one of the architects of the big interin the glorious decade of the sixties, together with other legends such as Tarsizio Burgnich, Giacinto Facchetti, Armando Picchi and Aristide Guarnieri.

Inter cannot conceive of that era of success without Luis Suárez, their passing man, former Barcelona midfielder who had won the Ballon d’Or in 1960, the most outstanding midfielder in Europe, for whom Angelo Moratti paid 25 million pesetas, the highest transfer in world football to date. In Milan they remember that with the proceeds from its sale, Barcelona completed the construction of the Camp Nou.

with the t-shirt neroazzurrawhich he wore until 1970, with the number 10, Suárez won 3 scudetti2 European Cups and 2 Intercontinental Cups.

“Thousands of players have worn the Inter shirt. Some for hundreds of games, others just a few minutes. They all have a place in the fans’ memory, they have in some way marked a piece of the club’s history. 115 years of history are many: there are games, victories, defeats, legendary afternoons, difficult nights. There are stories and characters, plots. Then there are the fixed stars, which have so brilliantly illuminated the path of the nerazzurri who are there, forever: shining as they were, as players and as characters. Unique, inimitable, unforgettable”, the Milanese club recalled him in an emotional farewell.

The team has evoked one of its great figures as an “impossible to classify” legend. “If he had played today, social networks would be full of videos of his plays,” the Inter statement read. “In a world that puts labels and easy exaltation, Luisito, already as a child, was the teacher. Because he carried the ten, he played with his head held high, he used the right and the left. He saw the game, he had speed and a unique style ”, the note continues.

Gianfelice Facchetti, writer and theater director, son of Giacinto Facchetti, remembered Suárez and highlighted “the generosity with which he gave himself to Inter even in the worst moments”. “He made entire generations dream. In the golden age it was essential to play fast and think fast, but to do it well you had to have Luisito’s talent”, he said.

The pass to Suárez

Inter have highlighted that Suárez’s “seriousness in life” “matched his seriousness on the pitch” and his “unique and total vision of the game”. And he has recalled the nickname that the great Alfredo Di Stefano gave Suárez, “the architect of the game”. “The newspapers, 20 years before giving the nickname to Diego Armando Maradona, nicknamed him Pibe de Oro,” says the Milanese team. The coach at the time, Helenio Herrera, on the day of his presentation introduced him like this: “He has the speed of Bicicli, the dribbling of Corso, the strength of Lindskog, the dribbling of Sívori, the shot of Altafini. The perfect footballer, in short: director, gunner, assistant and finisher”. “The move to Suárez marked an era,” they point out on Italian public television, RAI.

“Suárez dribbled, then, almost lightly, he shot. The ball always arrived, 40 meters ahead, before anyone could understand it. And that ball was there, settling in precisely for the career of his teammate, almost always Giacinto Facchetti ”, Inter Milan highlighted the Spanish’s game.

The Spaniard was also a coach, technical director and manager at Inter and among other things signed the signing of Ronaldo. “Saying goodbye to Luisito leaves us with a deep melancholy: the nostalgia for his perfect and inimitable football, which in fact inspired generations, joins the memory of a unique footballer and a great, great Inter player”, the club said goodbye. .

Before going on to manage the Inter bench, Suárez played for three seasons as a player at Sampdoria, from 1970 to 1973. “In Genoa he lived a second youth, confirming himself, despite his age, as the absolute beacon in the midfield and becoming a special hole in the hearts of the fans”, recalled the team. Giovanni Lodetti, an old rival of AC Milan and a teammate and friend at Sampdoria, has remembered him as “an extraordinary character in sports and off the pitch”.

The president of the Italian football federation, Gabriele Gravina, recalled the Galician player’s mark on the calcium. “A monument of Italian and international football is leaving. He gave away beauty pills to all the fans, inspiring generations of footballers and fans.”

