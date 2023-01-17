Home page World

Actress and artist Gina Lollobrigida has died at the age of 95. (Archive photo) © Ursula Düren/dpa

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida has died at the age of 95, according to media reports.

Rome – The film world mourns: The Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida is dead. This is reported by the Italian news agency ANSA, citing the Lollobrigidas family. She was 95 years old.

It was only last September that the film icon was in a hospital after a fall. She fractured her thigh but was released after the operation.

Film diva Gina Lollobrigida died at the age of 95

Gina Lollobrigida, who was once called the most beautiful woman in the world, is one of the last great film divas of the 20th century. Born in 1927 in the small town of Subiaco east of Rome, she was chosen as the most beautiful toddler in a competition when she was just three years old.

Her film career started by accident: in 1946 she was discovered on the street and in 1947 she was engaged by producer Mario Costa for the film “Opernrausch”. She rose to fame in the mid-1950s with her role as Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Actress, photographer and sculptor: Gina Lollobrigida is dead

Along with Sophia Loren and Claudia Cardinale, she was considered one of the greatest film icons in Italy. In addition to acting, she also worked as a photographer and sculptor. Among other things, she shot celebrities such as Fidel Castro, Ronald Reagan, Salvador Dalí and the recently late Brazilian soccer player Pelé away.

She had her last public appearance in November 2022 in one of the most important variety shows on Italian television. In recent years, however, she has withdrawn from the public eye due to her increasing physical and mental frailty. Lollobrigida lived in Rome until her death.

Only recently did the early Death of Elvis’ daughter Lisa-Marie Presley for dismay. The sports world is also mourning: ski legend Rosi Mittermaier died at the age of 72. (asc)