Italian authorities reported that at least 43 people died and 80 survived after the boat they were traveling in capsized in southern Italy. Those affected came from countries like Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, in an attempt to take refuge in Europe. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni promised action against irregular migration.

Dozens of corpses scattered along a beach on the southern Italian coast. It is the scene of a new tragedy marked by the attempt of thousands to take refuge in Europe, after fleeing from countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

The authorities found at least 43 people dead and 80 survivors after the boat in which they were trying to reach Italian territory capsized.

However, it is not ruled out that the number of deaths increases. Among the fatalities are several children, including a newborn.

They came from countries like Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, nations mired in conflict, violence and precarious conditions.

The fateful sinking occurred when the fragile fishing boat in which they were traveling collided with some rocks and the boat broke in half, according to the story given by the rescue teams.

“I pray for each one of them, for the disappeared and for the other surviving migrants,” Pope Francis remarked this Sunday, February 26, after learning what happened.

The events occurred near the resort of Steccato di Cutro, on the east coast of Calabria, the region that forms the toe of Italy’s boot.

Meloni vows action against irregular migration

After being informed about the shipwreck, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has led the most far-right government in history since the Benito Mussolini era, warned that her administration will take more measures to curb irregular crossings.

“The Government is committed to preventing departures (of migrants) and with them the development of these tragedies, and it will continue to do so. First of all, demanding maximum collaboration from the countries of departure and origin, ”said a statement from his office.

The premier also stressed that she expresses her “deep regret for the many human lives cut short by human traffickers.”

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, speaks during a rally in Milan on September 11, 2022. © Flavio Lo Scalzo, Reuters

This fact occurs just at a time when Rome is increasing its commitment to control the flow of migrants who try to reach European territory without authorization.

Last Thursday, February 23, the Italian Parliament approved a new decree that modifies the way in which the operations of different NGOs can proceed.

Among the controversial measures is limiting the number of rescues that a humanitarian organization can carry out. In this sense, it forces the vessel to ask the authorities for the assignment of a port, after carrying out a first rescue and to go to that place without deviating to respond to more ships that may be in danger.

A regulation that, according to the Spanish NGO Salvamento Marítimo, contravenes International Law.

In addition, non-profit organizations point out that for weeks the Italian authorities have been diverting their ships along the entire national coast, even in the center-north of the country or the coast of the Adiatric Sea. This measure forces them to take long journeys of up to 5 days to disembark the migrants, instead of directing them to sites close to the areas where a rescue takes place.

In case of non-compliance with government stipulations, salvage organizations are exposed to sanctions of 50,000 euros for the ships and up to 10,000 euros for the captain and the owner of the ship, as well as the detention of the ship and the seizure of the same if it occurs a recidivism.

But in the midst of strict regulations and precarious situations that do not stop in the countries of origin, the flow of migrants increases. According to data from the Italian Executive, so far in 2023 more than 4,000 people have arrived in the country through the central Mediterranean.

A significant increase compared to the 1,700 registered during the same period of 2022. In all of last year, more than 100,000 people arrived on the Italian coasts through these routes.

With Reuters and EFE