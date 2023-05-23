Italy | More than 23,000 residents of the flood zone are still in temporary accommodation

During a day and a half, the flood area received as much rain as it normally does during six months.

Over 23,000 residents of the flood zone of Emilia Romagna in northeastern Italy still had not been able to return to their homes on Monday, nearly a week after torrential rains brought bad floods. 14 people lost their lives in the floods.

According to the authorities, the vast majority live with their relatives or friends, but around 2,700 people have had to resort to accommodation organized by the local authorities in hotels, schools or sports halls.

In a day and a half, the flood area received as much rain as it normally does in six months, which is why more than 20 rivers overflowed their banks. Some flooded areas have already been cleaned up, but some are still under water.

The floods also caused huge economic losses. According to the agricultural interest organization Confagricoltura, at least ten million fruit trees were destroyed in the floods.