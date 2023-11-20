More than 200 people were sentenced this Monday, November 20 in Italy to sentences of up to 30 years in prison at the end of an extraordinary trial against the ‘Ndrangheta, the most powerful mafia in Italy. This mega trial, held in a heavily guarded bunker in the city of Lamezia Terme, is the largest against the mafia in more than 30 years.

Of the 338 defendants who appeared in the first instance before the court of Lamezia Terme (south), 207 were found guilty and sentenced, while 131 were acquitted.

The Prosecutor’s Office had requested a total of almost 5,000 years in prison for the gangsters and their white-collar accomplices, officials, councilors and even senior police officials.

The sentences, read by Judge Brigida Cavasino, ranged from a few months in prison to 30 years in prison, a sentence imposed on four people.

One of the most prominent defendants, former senator Giancarlo Pittelli, 70, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, while the Prosecutor’s Office had requested a sentence of 17 years.

Based in Calabria, a very poor region at the toe of the Italian boot, the ‘Ndrangheta is the richest and most powerful of the Italian mafias.

Present in some forty countries, the ‘Ndrangheta exercises absolute dominanceinfiltrating and corrupting the Administration, while imposing its iron power over the population.

Since January 2021, three judges have dedicated thousands of hours to listening to witnesses, including fifty repentant mafia members who have become collaborators of justice, about the activities of the Mancuso family and their associates, an important clan of the ‘Ndrangheta which controls the province of Vibo Valentia.

Historical trial

This mega trial, held in a heavily guarded bunker in the city of Lamezia Terme, is the largest against the mafia in more than 30 years.

The charges are numerous: mafia association, drug trafficking, extortion, usury, money laundering, among others.

During the trial, the accused detailed the violent functioning of the ‘Ndrangheta, its domination over the local population, extortion, rigging of tenders and elections, the acquisition of weapons, etc.

They revealed secrets about the ‘Ndrangheta’s hideouts.

Those involved revealed secrets about weapons caches in cemeteries and ambulances used to transport drugs and revealed how municipal water was diverted to irrigate marijuana plantations.

At the opening of the hearing, on Monday morning, a businessman who was a victim of the mafia came, like every week since the trial began, to express his support “for those who are helping to free them, for the judges and the prosecutors.” .

Questioned by an AFP journalist, Rocco Mangiardi, 67, regretted “the deafening silence” of the Italian media on this case and the absence of ordinary citizens like him in the public gallery.

Long time under the radar

Those who oppose the mafia are threatened or even killed. They find dead puppies, goat heads and even dolphin heads on their doors. Not to mention the burned vehicles and looted shop windows. Some are also beaten or shot, while others disappear forever.

To illustrate the ‘Ndrangheta’s infiltration of the legal economy, company directors, mayors and public officials, including a high-ranking police officer, are in the dock.

Underrated for a long time, The ‘Ndrangheta developed quietly for decades, while authorities concentrated their efforts on Cosa Nostrathe Sicilian mafia depicted in films such as “The Godfather.”

In 1986, the first mega-trial against its members was held in Palermo, which resulted in the conviction of 338 gangsters.

Today, experts estimate that the ‘Ndrangheta, made up of about 150 Calabrian families, invoices annually about 50,000 million euros (about 54,700 million dollars) worldwide.

With the help of Interpol, Italy has managed to tighten its grip on the criminal network in recent years, encouraging police forces around the world to identify and stop the activities of the ‘Ndrangheta on their territory.

But despite its size, the trial is unlikely to disrupt the ‘Ndrangheta’s activities, experts say.