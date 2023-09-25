Unexpected stop for the Azzurri di Piazza who concede 7 points in the fourth inning. Now the challenge to qualify

After the first victory, the first defeat for Mike Piazza’s Italy at the European Championships in the Czech Republic. The Italian attack woke up too late and failed to make a comeback against the Swedes, who won 8-3 beating even more hits (7- 5).

Difference — The difference is made by the 7 points in the fourth inning in which our national team concedes 7 points. Home runs for Johnson and Jerfsten. Gabriele Quattrini is the losing pitcher, Robel Garcia (author of a double and a triple), Sellaroli and D’Orazio the runs batted. The 35-year-old Per Sjors, with Australian experience, conceded only five hits to the Azzurri in eight innings (against the opponents’ 7 hits), waiting for the decisive match against Great Britain on Tuesday.

Situation — Second day – Group A: Spain-Austria 13-1, Greece-Czech Republic 0-14. Ranking: Spain and Czech Republic 1000 (2-0), Austria and Greece 0 (0-2).

Group B: Italy-Sweden 8-3, Hungary-Great Britain 22-3. Ranking: Italy, Sweden and Great Britain 500 (1-1), Hungary (0-2).

Group C: Netherlands-Ukraine 16-3, France-Croatia 3-1. Standings: Holland 1000 (2-0), France and Croatia 500 (1-1), Ukraine 0 (0-2).

Group D: Switzerland-Belgium 7-2, Israel-Germany 0-2. Ranking: Germany 1000 (2-0), Switzerland and Israel 500 (1-1), Belgium 0 (0-2).

