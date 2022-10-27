Home page World

Of: Richard Strobl

Police officers arrive at the scene of the crime at a shopping mall. A man stabbed several people in a shopping center in Milan, injuring at least five people. © dpa

A man attacked several passers-by with a knife in a shopping center in Assago near Milan. There are several injured, including a Serie A pro, and one dead.

Milan/Assago – According to current reports, there was a knife attack in a supermarket in northern Italy. A man apparently injured several people, one of them fatally.

Like the Italian one, among others La Republica reported, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening in the Milanofiori shopping center in Assago – a municipality in the immediate outskirts of Milan. The perpetrator – a 46-year-old Italian – is said to have grabbed a knife from a shelf in the Carrefour supermarket that was integrated there and was apparently full at the time of the crime. According to a first reconstruction, the perpetrator is said to have stabbed bystanders indiscriminately.

Knife attack in a supermarket near Milan: soccer player Pablo Mari among the injured

In doing so, he injured him Republica– Report after six people – five supermarket customers plus a cashier. The employee died on the way to the hospital. This was confirmed by the President of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, on Facebook. Three other people were seriously injured, but not life-threatening. The other two people are said to have minor injuries. They are said to be older women.

Spanish Serie A footballer Pablo Mari of AC Monza is said to be among the injured. The player loaned to Italy by Arsenal suffered a chest injury and was taken to hospital. He is conscious and not in a life-threatening condition, the report said. Serie A club AC Monza confirmed defender Marí was among the injured. “Dear Pablo, we are all close to you and your family, we love you,” wrote managing director Adriano Galliani on Twitter to the footballer, who was loaned out by top English club Arsenal. “Keep fighting as you can, you are a warrior and you will recover soon.” Serie A President Lorenzo Casini expressed his attachment to the Monza pro and offered condolences to the families of the killed supermarket employee.

The attack lasted almost an hour. Visitors and employees of the department store fled in panic. The mall was later evacuated. According to information from Rai news overwhelmed by other supermarket customers and later handed over to the Carabinieri. According to initial findings, investigators ruled out a terrorist background for the 46-year-old perpetrator, an Italian. According to the Italian press, the perpetrator suffered from psychological problems and was being treated. Investigations are now underway into the precise background to the crime. (rjs with dpa)