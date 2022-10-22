Italy | Melon’s government took the oath of office – von der Leyen and Biden are waiting for cooperation

In Meloni’s government, the ministerial portfolios mainly went to the right-wing coalition that won the elections.

Italian From Giorgia Meloni officially became the country’s first female prime minister on Saturday. Meloni and his government swore their oath of office to the Italian president For Sergio Mattarella news agency AFP and Italian magazine, among others, report La Stampa.

Meloni’s right-wing Italian Brothers party and its right-wing coalition won the parliamentary elections held in September, and Meloni was named to form the government on Friday.

In total, nine of the ministerial portfolios went to the Brothers of Italy, five to Lega and Forza Italia each, and the remaining five to others. The Brothers of Italy has not previously been a governing party.

of the United States president Joe Biden and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen commented on Italy’s new government saying they look forward to working with Meloni.

“As leaders of the G7 countries, I look forward to continuing to support Ukraine, holding Russia accountable for its aggression, ensuring respect for human rights and democratic values, and building sustainable economic growth,” commented Biden, according to AFP.

Italy and the United States are both members of the G7 group of the world’s largest economies. In addition, Biden called Italy “a vital NATO ally and close partner.”

Von der Leyen said he looked forward to constructive cooperation with the entire new Italian government.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi also congratulated Melon on Twitter.

“I look forward to continued fruitful cooperation to guarantee peace and prosperity to Ukraine, Italy and the world,” wrote Zelenskyi.

In advance Italy’s new government has been held as before more unpredictablebecause based on the election programs and speeches, there are EU-critical and nationalist parts in the government.

According to La Stampa, the French far-right leader Marine le Pen rejoiced at Meloni’s rise to prime minister “as the rise of patriots to power in Europe.” Also Hungary’s right-wing prime minister Viktor Orbán called the appointment of Meloni’s government “a great day for the European right.”