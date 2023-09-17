Italy | Meloni will take von der Leyen to the island of Lampedusa today: “The migrant pressure is unbearable”

During the three days since the beginning of the week, more migrants arrived on Lampedusa than there are residents on the island.

of the EU Commission the chairman Ursula von der Leyen and the Prime Minister of Italy by Giorgia Meloni is scheduled to visit the island of Lampedusa in Italy today.

Italy has asked the EU for help due to the increase in the number of migrants. 8,500 people came to the island of Lampedusa in three days from the beginning of the week by boat, which is more than the number of inhabitants of the island. On Friday, the authorities moved thousands of migrants from Lampedusa to Sicily.

The shortest distance from Tunisia to Italy to the island of Lampedusa is about 130 kilometers. The migrant route across the central Mediterranean is one of the most dangerous in the world.

On Saturday The interior ministers of Italy, France, Germany and Spain discussed by phone the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson’s with.

Deputy Prime Minister of Italy Matteo Salvini has called the immigrations “acts of war.”

“The migrant pressure that Italy has experienced this year is unbearable,” Meloni said on Friday when he asked von der Leyen to visit Lampedusa.

Meloni also asked for the president of the European Council Charles Michel to put the issue on the agenda at the council’s October meeting.

Prime Minister of France Elisabeth Borne said on Saturday that it is time to show solidarity with Italy and “mobilize” the EU.

This year, more than 127,000 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea, which is almost double the number compared to the same period last year.

According to the UN’s International Organization for Migration, IOM, more than 2,000 people have died trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Malta or Italy.