Italy | Meloni wanted his kind of government: an anti-abortion conservative as family minister

Italian the first female prime minister, of the Italian brothers Giorgia Meloni, took office on Sunday. Despite the breaking of the glass ceiling, the defenders of the rights of women and minorities have been primarily concerned.

Italy’s new government is Italy’s most right-wing and values-conservative since Benito Mussolini fascist dictatorship. At the same time, despite its female leader, it is male-dominated.

With the exception of the Prime Minister’s portfolio, all the most important jobs have gone to men. Out of a total of 24 ministers, six are women.

Melon the conservative values ​​of politics – god, fatherland and family – can be seen not only in the appointments, but also in the changed names of the ministerial portfolios.

The Ministry of Agriculture is now the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Self-sufficiency, the Ministry of Economic Development is now the Ministry of Business and “Made in Italy”, the Ministry of Education is the Ministry of Education and Merits.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition, focused on the environment, changes its focus to the Ministry of Energy Security. Meloni has not shown any particular interest in climate and environmental issues, despite the fact that using European Union stimulus money requires a commitment to a green transition.

Italian families have been emphasized in the rhetoric of the Italian brothers. The concept of family is narrow: it is a nuclear family formed by a man and a woman with their children.

The Ministry of the Family is named the Ministry of Family, Fertility and Equal Opportunities. The new family minister, Catholic and far-right Eugenia Maria Roccella hardly focuses on creating equal opportunities.

Instead, Roccella, a conservative known for his anti-abortion and anti-minority, has promised to fight against Italy’s declining birth rate.

Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, posed with her ministers during her swearing-in at the presidential palace.

Italian Family Minister Eugenia Maria Roccella (left) and University Minister Anna Maria Bernini pictured on Saturday.

Melon held nine ministerial portfolios with his party, while Lega and Forza Italia received five portfolios each. The remaining ministerial positions went to actors outside party politics.

Despite his ideology, Meloni seems to have assigned the most important tasks based on his competence. The newspaper El País and the online media The Local report that he tried to get the Minister of Finance completely outside of party politics.

Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank and former head of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta however, refused the task. So did he Mario Draghi the head of the Italian central bank, who served as the government’s finance minister, Daniel Franco.

Now a representative of the moderate wing of the Lega party will become a minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who served as Minister of Economic Development in the Draghi government. He also takes on Italy’s huge national debt and saving the economy somewhat reluctantly.

“I’d rather not do that,” he said of El País included, when he was first asked if he aspired to the position.

Meloni’s choice as foreign minister is also likely to be a relief for the EU leaders who anxiously followed the formation of the new government.

Forza Italian steps up to the task Antoni Tajani. The pro-European Tajani has served as the speaker of the European Parliament and brings experience to Meloni’s government, which many of the new prime minister’s party colleagues lack.

Italy’s new foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, shook Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni’s hand at the inauguration on Saturday, October 22.

Family values emphasizing Meloni has also kept his own family close to him while forming the government. He will become the Minister of Agriculture and Food Self-sufficiency Francesco Lollobrigidawho is not only Meloni’s party mate, but also her sister’s husband.

Lollobrigida has pledged to defend Italian specialties such as parmesan and prosecco.

Melon’s choices are likely to cause dissatisfaction among his coalition partners. Lega party leader Matteo Salvini and Forza Italian Silvio Berlusconi neither of them got what they wanted.

Salvini, who gained support with his anti-immigration, would have liked to return as interior minister, which he held in 2018-2019. However, Meloni did not appoint him to the position, as the legal proceedings against Salvini are still ongoing.

Salvini is accused of preventing the ship of a Spanish charity that rescues migrants from landing in Italy as interior minister.

Salvini was not completely without ministerial responsibility, because Meloni made him the minister of infrastructure.

Berlusconi, who was aiming for the justice minister’s portfolio for his party, was also disappointed. Politico magazine according to the administration of the Ministry of Justice could have helped the former prime minister and billionaire businessman to protect his companies and implement reforms. However, Meloni appointed his own party colleague as Minister of Justice Carlo Nordion.