An Italian prosecutor on Saturday asked the courts to sentence far-right leader and current vice president of the country, Matteo Salvini, to six years in prison for his 2019 decision to prevent a group of migrants from arriving in the country. Salvini, then Interior Minister and who is accused of kidnapping and abuse of power in this case, blocked a boat of the Spanish NGO Open Arms with 147 migrants on board, as part of his policies against irregular migration. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her “total solidarity” with Salvini.

