The Florentine struck again. Matteo Renzi, ex-Italian prime minister and ex-mayor of Florence, triggered a government crisis this Thursday, January 13. The three ministers of his centrist party, Italia viva, have resigned from the executive headed by Giuseppe Conte. The latter therefore theoretically loses its parliamentary majority, but retains the support of the demagogues of the 5-star Movement (M5S) and of the center-left Democratic Party (PD). While these two forces are in the majority in the Chamber of Deputies, they are not in the Senate.

At stake, the delegation of the secret services

The former President of the Council expected, by launching this crisis, to strengthen his positions. Matteo Renzi demanded in recent weeks that the delegation of the secret services, until now in the hands of the head of government, be entrusted to one of his relatives. In addition, he argued a disagreement on the allocation of funds for the European recovery plan, pushing for recourse, for health spending, to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), an institution set up to ” rescue ”Greece, Ireland and Portugal after the financial crisis of 2008. By positioning itself in this way, it seeks to appear as the most faithful to European ideals.

In addition, he presents himself as the champion of efficiency, calling for the unblocking of projects, and to favor the policies of ” job “ rather than “Citizenship income”, an emblematic measure of the first party in Parliament, the 5 Star Movement.

He criticizes the too “solitary” management of European funds by the head of government Giuseppe Conte. “We do not cling to any name”, explained Matteo Renzi during a press conference. A way of suggesting that he could fall into line against a few concessions, or that a change at the head of the government could be enough for him. During his speech, he asked ” a project “ which would make it possible to train “An end-of-term program”. This ends in 2013.

The two main forces remaining in government, the M5S and the PD, criticized an irresponsible choice in the midst of a health crisis, which would not be understood abroad, Italy being the third largest economy in the European Union.

The outcome of the open crisis is unclear. The government can go ahead by seeking a majority in Parliament on a case-by-case basis, with “officials” from Italia viva, but also among the Berlusconians of Forza Italia; he can also ask for the confidence of Parliament to place Italia viva, which indicates that it does not want an alternative right-wing majority, in front of its responsibilities.

“Whatever form this change takes, I think it will be made up from the current majority”, analysis for AFP Lorenzo Castellani, political scientist from Luiss University in Rome. The opposition forces of the so-called center-right coalition are calling for an early poll.