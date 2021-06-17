For the moment the opponents are still teenagers with high hopes who cross the Coverciano gate in the gratifying role of Azzurri sparring partner. But soon for Marco Verratti the return to normal will come. We had finally seen him last Saturday against Pescara’s Primavera, today it happened again with the same age of Cremonese. It is the match the next day, which Mancini plans to offer in some way a competition context, and not just training, even to those who are not employed in the euro challenges. Reduced times – this time it was 25 minutes each – but the watchword obviously is maximum intensity because the guidelines apply to everyone, and everyone feels involved in the project. On Verratti the coach and the medical staff confirmed that they are not in a hurry in managing the recovery, and certainly not because Marco is just any player. But simply because this national team was able to afford the luxury of not regretting the absence of the hypothetical front lines. Insigne comes out? Here is Church. Out of Chiellini? Space for Acerbi. And without Verratti, Locatelli took the scene with the best night of his football life. So much so that the question twists and turns subtly: now that Marco is almost ready, how can you remove a Locatelli like this from the scene?