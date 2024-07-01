Italy, Massimiliano Allegri in the running for the National team’s technical commissioner. But the winning bet is… Luciano Spalletti still ct

The hours following the elimination from Euro 2024 have also fueled rumours on the national team bench. “Spalletti is untouchable”, clarified the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina the day after Italy-Switzerland and therefore any hypothesis of dismissal is excluded. “before this competition the other coaches had 20-30 games, I had ten and we already had the gun pointed saying that I had to win”, he remembered the coach from Certaldo who was called to lead the national team for less than a year (18 August 2023) after Roberto Mancini’s farewell.



He will be on the bench on September 6th against France in the first match of the Nations League and so obviously the 9 in the next challenge against Israel. His Italy will have to give strong signals (in a very difficult group where Belgium is also present) to sweep away clouds, rumours, and doubts among fans and then approach the qualifications for the 2026 World Cup in the best possible way which will start next spring (from March to November, the ride towards the World Cup in the USA, without suffering a third stinging elimination).

It should be noted that in the last few hours the bookmakers had tried to launch a guessing game with Claudio Ranieri on the Italian bench that on Sunday was played at 3 on Better and Goldbet (the Roman coach has in fact ended his career with clubs, leaving the door open to a possible adventure with a national team), then at 5 the duo Massimiliano Allegri-Stefano Piolifresh from the conclusion of their adventures at the helm of Juventus and Milan. Maurizio Sarri, resigns from Lazio last spring, it was instead proposed at 8, with Fabio Cannavaro (who lifted the 2006 World Cup in Germany as captain) at 15.

But, as mentioned, the only winning odds at this time are to bet on Luciano Spalletti still on the national team bench. In September, Italy will restart with him as coach.

