Mario Draghi, appointed to form a technical government and end the Italian political crisis, heard from all political forces. He can count on the forces of the outgoing majority. The center-left Democratic Party (PD) and Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi’s centrist party, support ” without reservation “ the one who, at the head of the European Central Bank, is credited with having “Saved the euro”. The demagogues of the 5 Star Movement, who have long lambasted the former central banker, resolve to support him, as do the Bersluconians of Forza Italia. Surprise: Matteo Salvini, former opponent of the euro, has announced possible support for the government of national unity. His far-right party, the League, could even have ministers … In April, Italy must have finalized its file to use the EU stimulus fund. 209 billion euros are allocated to Italy. GD S.