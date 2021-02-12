The economist, former president of the European Central Bank, delivered a list of 23 ministers that combines technicians without political affiliation and leaders of his broad coalition. The swearing-in of Draghi as prime minister and the members of his cabinet will take place this Saturday, February 13, putting an end to the political uncertainty in the country.

The former president of the European Central Bank, recognized for his ability to manage crises, opted for a mixed cabinet, which combines members of the political forces of the alliance and some unaffiliated technocrats.

President Sergio Mattarella had tasked Draghi with the task of forming a government after efforts to reissue the old coalition led by Giuseppe Conte failed. In the midst of a pandemic, Italy fell into political uncertainty due to the withdrawal of support for the Executive of Italia Viva, led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Italian Prime Minister-designate Mario Draghi meets with President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, on February 12, 2021. © Paolo Giandotti / Presidential Palace / Handout via Reuters

Under the slogan of building a coalition of national unity and away from partisanship, Mattarella bet Draghi as a figure capable of bringing together political groups from very different aspects, with the mission of managing the social and economic difficulties caused by the pandemic. The almost unanimous support that the economist received must be endorsed in the government actions, when it must reconcile this variety of positions.

For now, Draghi will be sworn in as Prime Minister this Saturday, February 13 at noon at the Quirinal Palace, headquarters of the Headquarters of the State, in Rome. Later the members of his cabinet will do it.

This will allow the debate to unfold in both houses of the Italian Parliament next week. Before the Legislature, Draghi will present the lines of his Government and will be submitted to a motion of confidence, a formality given the support obtained by the economist in the consultation rounds.

A cabinet with a strong political stamp but with technicians in key positions

In recent days, after confirming the support of the majority of the main parties, Draghi dedicated himself to delineating the members of his Government, silently and without names leaking. Of the 23 names, only 8 are women and, although he has a strong political footprint, he also reserved key portfolios for technicians.

The 5-Star Movement, the first parliamentary force, will hold four ministries. Luigi Di Maio, leader of the training, will repeat in Foreign; Federico D’Incá will remain in Relations with Parliament; Stefano Patuanielli will lead Agriculture and Fabiana Dadone will be in Youth Policies.

Matteo Salvini’s League will have three portfolios: Economic Development for Giancarlo Giorgetti, a relevant figure in space; Tourism for Massimo Garavaglia, and Disability for Erika Stefani.

The leftist Free and Equal (LeU) will continue with the Ministry of Health under Roberto Speranza, a key area in the context of the pandemic.

The center-left Democratic Party will control the important portfolios of Defense (with Lorenzo Guerini), Labor (Andrea Orlando) and Culture (Darío Franceschini).

Forza Italia, the space headed by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, will feature Mara Carfagna in South and Territorial Cohesion, Renato Brunetta in Public Administration and Mariastella Gelmini in General Affairs and Autonomies. While Elena Bonetti, from Italia Viva, will continue in Parity and Family.

The eight remaining spaces were intended for technicians: the physicist Roberto Cingolani will be in Ecological Transition; Italian Police Commissioner Luciana Lamorgese will keep the Interior portfolio; the former director of the Bank of Italy, Daniele Franco, Draghi’s confidant, will manage the Economy; Judge Marta Cartabia will be in charge of Justice and will be the first woman to lead the Constitutional Court.

In addition, the former CEO of Vodafone, Vittorio Colao, will be in charge of Innovation and Digital Transition; the economist Enrico Giovanini will head Infrastructures; Patrizio Bianchi, academic and professor of applied economics, will command Education; and the doctor and former university rector Cristina Messa will lead Universities and Research.

Managing the European recovery fund, the new government’s main challenge

One of the main reasons why so many parties have joined the ruling coalition is that they all want a voice in deciding what Italy will spend the more than € 200 billion it will receive from the European Union’s economic recovery fund.

This is also one of the reasons why Draghi was charged with the task of ruling. The economist is widely recognized as the savior of the euro zone when he was in charge of the European Central Bank, since he led between 2011 and 2019.

The design of the economic recovery plan will be one of Draghi’s great challenges and, not by chance, he appointed several men of confidence and technicians for key areas in the management of the fund. Daniele Franco, former director of the Bank of Italy, will be the new prime minister’s right hand in this task, as well as in the development of reforms to favor the economic growth of the country – stagnant for decades – and the reduction of public debt.

Vittorio Colao and Roberto Cingolani will also play key roles because, according to the guidelines of the European fund, 20% of the resources should be directed to digitization and 37% to investments in ecological transition.

In seeking support, Draghi made a commitment with several political parties to avoid strong fiscal austerity measures, despite high levels of national debt, because, at this time, it is important to protect social cohesion.

With Reuters and EFE