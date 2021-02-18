In the Senate, Wednesday, then in the Chamber of Deputies, Thursday evening, Mario Draghi obtained the confidence of an overwhelming majority of parliamentarians. Not surprisingly since the former boss of the European Central Bank (ECB) succeeded in leading a new government coalition amalgamating all the parties represented in these bodies, from the center left to the far right, in passing by the Berlusconians and the 5 Stars, with the exception of the post-fascists of Fratelli d’Italia. In his speech to the Senate, the President of the Council, hailed as the providential man by the dominant transalpine press, insisted a lot on his “Responsibility to launch a new reconstruction”. While Italy is by far the first beneficiary of funds released at European level (210 billion euros over six years), Draghi pleads for a “More integrated EU which will result in a common public budget capable of supporting Member States during times of recession”. “Resources will have to be spent to improve the growth potential of our economy, underlines the former central banker, who quotes as “Priority is given to renewable energies, the fight against air and water pollution, high-speed trains, hydrogen production and distribution, digitization and 5G”.

Salvini delights, Durigon rejoices, Berlusconi sneers

In the truly shameful team which constitutes his majority, each sees noon at his door. The leaders of the Democratic Party (PD) dream, for example, of moving forward, with Draghi, towards a social protection system that breaks with “The model of the XIXe century “, based on wage-earning, to better take into account the self-employed. As the transitional ban on dismissals linked to the pandemic approach their expiry date, the center-left also intends, according to Chiara Gribaudo, the vice-president of the PD group in the House, to bet everything on “Active policies” of reconversion. On the side of the League (far right), Matteo Salvini says he has “Almost loved everything” in Draghi’s speech and reveled in advance of the announced policy “On immigration and deportations”. His colleague Claudio Durigon is delighted with the announcements on the “Significant reduction in the tax burden on labor costs”. “I expect a lot from Super Mario Draghi”, Silvio Berlusconi sneers again. In fact, with such allies, the confidence gained in recent days may not last very long …