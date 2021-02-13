After three weeks of political crisis, Italy finally got a new government. Mario Draghi, former President of the European Central Bank (ECB), became Prime Minister. “He will rely on a very large coalition which goes from the equivalent of the Socialist Party to the League, the anti-European party of Matteo Salvini”, decrypts the Rome correspondent of France Televisions, Alban Mikoczy.

The challenges are many for this new government. He will have to manage the health crisis but also the 200 billion from the European Union to initiate the recovery plan for an economy at a standstill. “The Ministries of the Interior, of Health, of Foreign Affairs remain in their current position. There is a form of continuity, but above all a desire to be as serious and credible as possible”, advances the journalist.

The JT

The other subjects of the news