It is a perilous mission that awaits Mario Draghi. Italian President Sergio Mattarella instructed him, Wednesday, February 3, to get the country out of the serious government crisis in which it finds itself. The former head of the European Central Bank (ECB) has several advantages up his sleeve. “He is economically competent, has a very good European address book and gets along very well with Angela Merkel, which can come in handy as Italy needs to get 200 billion euros from the European Union,” explains Alban Mikoczy, correspondent for France Televisions in Rome.



But “Super Mario” also has a weak point: “He does not have a political party and will therefore have to negotiate permanently with the forces present on the political spectrum”, continues the journalist. “What is certain is that he is the man of the last chance. If he does not succeed, there will be general elections in Italy before the summer and, there, anything will be possible.”

The JT

The other subjects of the news