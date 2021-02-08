The cordon sanitaire against the extreme right has been cut in Italy. On several occasions since 1994, the Berlusconian right and the Christian-Democratic center had already governed with the Northern League. With Mario Draghi, appointed to form a so-called “technical” government that will lift the country out of the political crisis, a new step could be taken. Indeed, neither the Democratic Party, of the center-left, nor the centrist formation of Matteo Renzi, the “Italian Macron”, nor the ultraliberal party of the former European Commissioner Emma Bonino exclude these last days from participating in a majority with the League of Matteo Salvini. The demagogues of the 5 Star Movement (M5S), who had already formed a government with the League in 2018 at the start of the legislature, are on the same line. The outlines and the program of the majority should be known on Friday when Mario Draghi returns to see the President of the Republic to tell him whether or not he is able to form a government.

Matteo Renzi, ex-Prime Minister, with his micro-party, Italia Viva, triggered a crisis by resigning, on January 13, his ministers from the government of Giuseppe Conte. For lack of majority, he had to resign. Considered the most recognized Italian figure in Brussels, Mario Draghi, former governor of the European Central Bank, was therefore appointed to form a technical executive. His mission will be to manage the health crisis and obtain the 209 billion euros to which Italy can claim under the European Recovery Fund.

The Northern League, an anti-euro and anti-immigrant formation

One might be surprised to see Matteo Salvini stand behind a Draghi crowned with the success of having “Saved the euro” at the beginning of the years 2010. In fact, from 2013, Salvini made the League an anti-euro and anti-migrant formation on the model of Marine Le Pen, whom he invited to a meeting in Milan, during the campaign. European elections in May 2019. “The sovereignists are just as neoliberal as the Europeanists, analysis Maurizio Acerbo, secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party. The League, a party which has always been for privatization, for precariousness, is aligned with the industrialists and cannot say no to Draghi. The same goes for the Democratic Party. “

We are indeed witnessing a sort of return to the League of origins, the Northern League, representing the northern ruling economic classes, which have the European market as a natural outlet. “The League will be forced to support the Draghi government, otherwise it will lose its base, made up of small and medium-sized businesses, self-employed people, people who are in the market and need serious government. If the League wants to scuttle Italy for a question of ideology or convenience, it will pay ”, Alerted Saturday, in the online newspaper Quotidiano, Alberto Alban, former vice-president of the small industry section of Confindustria, the Italian employers.

Despite the demagogic boasting against migrants and the EU, intended to break through in the electorate of the south of the peninsula, the bulk of the League’s support resides in the north, in areas where the industrial apparatus is closely linked to the Konzerne. Germans. In 2012, under a previous technical government, that of the former European Commissioner Mario Monti, the League thus voted, following the treaty on stability, coordination and governance in the euro area wanted by Berlin, for the inclusion of the prohibition of deficits in the Constitution.

Matteo Salvini said he was ready not only to support a Draghi executive, but also to have ministers there. This complicates the task of the Democratic Party (PD). In fact, in each ballot since 1994, the social-liberal formation and its predecessors (the Left Democratic Party and the Marguerite) have called for a “useful vote” to block Berlusconi and the League… In 2011 already, the PD had chosen to support the technical government of Mario Monti, along with the Berlusconians. It would be a further step if he did the same with the League, on behalf of the ” responsibility “. A failure by Mario Draghi to form a government would mean the opening of an electoral campaign in the midst of a pandemic, and while Italy has not finalized its access to the stimulus fund. Also, ill at ease, the social-liberal leaders are ironic, such as the vice-secretary of the PD Andrea Orlando, according to whom “Draghi’s appointment had a first effect. Salvini became a Europeanist in 24 hours ”. Same irony on the part of the federalist and liberal Emma Bonino, former European Commissioner, in La Repubblica: “Of course I wouldn’t be embarrassed at the idea of ​​sitting in the government team with a legist, it will be the legist who will be embarrassed because he will have to change his sweatshirt and mask. . “Remarks that the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini does not have to do. “I gladly leave the labels to others. “Europeanist, anti-Europeanist, fascist, communist . ” I am a very pragmatic person. If in the coming months we can make cuts in taxes and bureaucracy, I am ” , answers them the leader of the extreme right, interviewed by Radio 24.

The lessons of democracy

of the European Union

These bridges show the links between Euro-liberals and national-liberals, who share the same economic software: reform of the labor market and reduction of deficits. Mario Draghi makes no secret of his desire to end, in March, the ban on layoffs and certain aids which, according to him, would keep non-viable businesses alive. “The social name of the Democratic Party is loyalty to European governance and neoliberal policies”, deplores the communist leader Maurizio Acerbo. The PD is however somewhat distancing itself from the League. His secretary, Nicola Zingaretti, said he would support “Without veto”the executive of Mario Draghi. On the other hand, if the League can be part of the parliamentary majority, it will not be able to have a minister, he warns. Draghi’s executive will then be exclusively composed of technical ministers, with no leader from a political party.

To facilitate the PD’s support for Draghi, Salvini said he was ready on Monday for Italy’s migration policy to be modeled on that of Paris and Berlin. There is strong pressure on all political parties to avoid a return to the polls in a country considered to be the sick man of Europe, with a huge public debt. But at what cost ? A very large coalition going from the social-liberals to the extreme right would be almost unprecedented in an EU which gives lessons in democracy all the way. In 2006, the Slovak Socialist Party, which governed with the support of the Nationalists (SNS), was suspended from the Party of European Socialists for two years. Will he make the same decision with the Democratic Party? He had not spoken on the subject at the time of this writing.

The political forces are faced with a dilemma. In the event of an early election, the League and its right-wing allies would win, if the polls are to be believed. A very grand coalition government would leave in the opposition only one strong parliamentary force: Brothers of Italy, a postfascist party ranked third in the polls. Its leader, a long-time electoral ally of Salvini and Berlusconi, could, from the opposition, break the pawn in the League and conquer in the polls in 2023 the few points that would make it the first party in Italy.