The former president of the European Central Bank has been asked to get Italy out of its political paralysis in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s a “yes”. Mario Draghi, with a large majority in Parliament, officially accepted the post of Prime Minister in Italy on Friday 12 February. The former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) had been asked to get the country out of its political paralysis in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. He announced in the wake of the composition of his government, politicians and technocrats appointed in the midst of an epidemic crisis to achieve mass vaccination and overcome the economic depression in Italy.

In this context, the key post of Minister of the Economy and Finance went to a man of confidence, Daniele Franco, the current number two of the Bank of Italy and former adviser to the European Commission.