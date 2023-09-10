The Bologna winger joined the national team, returning to Milan after the trip to Skopje
After the bitter evening in Skopje, Luciano Spalletti has to deal with two new injuries. Gianluca Mancini and Matteo Politano, in fact, had to stop due to muscular problems. Thus, the coach has decided to call up Riccardo Orsolini, who will join the group in retreat at Milanello in view of the match against Ukraine on Tuesday 12th.
Mancini and Politano will return to their respective clubs due to, respectively, a muscle strain in the adductors of the right thigh and a strain in the right triceps surae. The two injuries are added to those of Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Pellegrini, already knocked out by muscle problems ahead of the match against North Macedonia.
