In Italy, the shooting of a mother bear made national headlines. The bear “Amarena” had penetrated with her two cubs into human settlements on the edge of a national park in Abruzzo, as several Italian media reported on Friday. The man who shot the animal in front of a post office in San Benedetto dei Marsi on Thursday evening acted out of fear. He fired, but didn’t want to kill the bear, he said.

A photo shows the animal with the offspring standing in a square just a few meters from passers-by. The two cubs fled after their mother was shot and are now being sought.

The Parco Nazionale d’Abruzzo was appalled and said there was “no reason” for Amarena’s death. The incident cannot be justified. “Amarena” has repeatedly caused damage to farmers and animal breeders, but they have always been compensated. She never attacked people. The mother’s death is a setback for the bear population in the national park.

About 60 brown bears still live in the Parco Nazionale d’Abruzzo Lazio e Molise. A few years ago it was 100. Earlier in the year, another brown bear from Abruzzo National Park was hit by a car and fatally injured.