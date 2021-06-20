Last vibrant day of Group A of the Eurocup. Carousel afternoon, zapping and fighting between second and third place. Italy and Wales, with their homework done, faced each other for first place. Switzerland faced Turkey, hoping to beat Wales in a great goal. Italy won, Wales retained second place and Switzerland, with 4 points, is third. He will have to wait for all the groups to finish to ensure his pass to the second round, but with 4 points he has a foot and a half in the next round.
Italy has dominated with an iron foot in the group stage. The azzurri have already added more than a thousand minutes without conceding a goal. Full of victories. Seven goals in favor and none against. Today they beat Wales by a goal to nil with a goal from Pessina in a strategy play. A Verratti free-kick was finished off at the near post. One of the fittest teams in Europe.
Welsh it comes out damaged from its victory against Italy. Beyond the result, something expected, has lost Ampadu for the round of 16 for a stomp on Bernardeschi. The referee took him the direct red card. However, the Welsh appeared in the pools as bottom and has been classified as second in the group. It is positioned as a possible revelation team.
Swiss is the third in question. They have redeemed themselves and passed over Turkey, which ends the Eurocup with 0 points. Victory by 3 goals to 1. Seferovic opened the scoring and Shaqiri scored two, the first a goal from outside the area. Kahveci closed the gap. LThe Swiss have tied on points with Wales, but with a goal difference of -1 (Wales is +1). They are third with 4 points. If they are among the four teams with the most points, they will be in the round of 16. A priori, they start with many possibilities.
