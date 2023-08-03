The Government of Italy has communicated to Argentina that it grants the extradition of chaplain Franco Reverberi Boschi and that the process for the transfer of the priest to the South American country begins. Reverberi Boschi fled Argentina in 2011, when the testimonies of survivors and relatives of victims of the last dictatorship (1976-1983) began to point to his responsibility for crimes against humanity. In July, the Italian authorities reported that they had granted the extradition and this Wednesday the decision was final, as reported by the Argentine Ministry of Justice and Human Rights in a statement.

Reverberi Boschi was an auxiliary chaplain of the VIII Mountain Exploration Squadron in the city of San Rafael, in Mendoza, in western Argentina. He had been born in 1937 in Parma, in northern Italy, and at the age of 11 he had emigrated to the South American country with his family. When the first trial for crimes against humanity committed in the province of Mendoza began in 2010, Reverberi Boschi was initially called to testify as a witness.

Five victims, however, declared that they had seen Reverberi Boschi in the cells of the clandestine detention center known as La Casa Departamental, which operated at the San Rafael courthouse. One, for example, said that the cleric witnessed the torture, sometimes with a Bible in hand; another assured that he blessed the weapons with which the detainees were tortured. They identified him as “the priest tano [italiano]”.

The priest was then called to testify as being investigated. But he had already fled the country. Reverberi Boschi was received in a parish in Parma, where he served as a priest there. When the prosecutor summoned him for the first time, the priest said that he had health problems and could not return. An international arrest warrant was issued against him.

Argentina made the first request for the extradition of Reverberi Boschi in 2013. The Italian court rejected it because the indictment only included allegations of torture. “They did not locate the case in the coordinates of crimes against humanity and they did not feel obliged to extradite a person who had committed alleged crimes four decades ago,” Ricardo Ermili, a lawyer for the Permanent Assembly for Human Rights, explains to EL PAÍS. a non-governmental organization that has promoted the extradition of the priest.

New testimonies made it possible to broaden the accusation and include the participation of the priest in the kidnappings, torture and murder of José Berón, a militant of the People’s Revolutionary Army (ERP). In a second request, the Bologna Court of Appeals again rejected the extradition. “When the last rejection of the Bologna Appeals Chamber is appealed, the lawyer demonstrated the imprescriptible nature of the crime of torture for which the priest was being accused as an participant – he did not torture personally, he observed -. That was prescriptible for Italy and it ceased to be as of this case, ”says Ermili.

The Italian Supreme Court of Cassation ordered the chamber to issue a new ruling taking into account the evidence it had not analyzed and, in the same decision, modified the jurisprudence. This allowed the Italian Justice, which only granted extraditions for homicide cases, to consider that torture is also part of crimes against humanity and, consequently, extraditable. On July 10 of this year, the Bologna Court of Appeals upheld the request of the Argentine State to try Reverberi Boschi in the country for a homicide and for “the torment suffered by 10 victims.”

This April 27, an expert report concluded that “the current health conditions of Father Franco Reverberi are compatible with the transfer to Argentina,” according to what was reported. the italian newspaper the republic. “When he arrives, he will be investigated. Surely he will be arrested. After he testifies or does not testify (that is indistinct, he has the right not to testify), the request for elevation to trial will come and it will surely be granted. There the responsibility that he may have will be determined, and we are sure that he has it ”, Ermili said.

The Argentine Human Rights Secretariat, which in 2021 became a plaintiff in the case being processed in Mendoza and which has sent documentation on the case to Italy, has stated in a statement that the change in jurisprudence that caused the case against Reverberi Boschi will have “a very important impact on other similar cases”. It refers to cases such as that of ex-military Carlos Malatto, who lives in the European country and is required by the Argentine Justice for crimes against humanity against more than 100 people in the province of San Juan.

