They will be allocated 200 thousand euros for maintenance work on the “Renzo Barbera” grandstand: the text recently approved in the Sala d’Ercole provides for it. The sports facility of the Sicilian capital, in fact, is included in the budget changes launched by the Sicilian Regional Assembly. Without the interventions requested by the FIGC, the stadium could not host the match between Italy and North Macedonia valid as the semi-final of the Qatar world play-offs, scheduled for next 24 March.

To illustrate the rule in the classroom, as reported by “Siciliaop Opinion”, was theCouncilor for the Economy and Vice President of the Region, Gaetano Armao: “The FIGC has decided to propose Palermo as the venue for the match, which will obviously determine a significant return for Palermo and the entire region. But international standards require some extraordinary maintenance work on the grandstand “.

“The budget department – underlines Armao – found the rresources to finance these works, the amount of which amounts to approximately 200 thousand euros. We (the Region, ed.) Will do the work in question through our technical department; with the Municipality of Palermo there is already an agreement to this effect. With this commitment, we will respond to requests from the FIGC to move forward with the event. It is clear that we must try to keep this match here, it would be important for Sicily and for the city of Palermo ”.

December 23, 2021 (change December 23, 2021 | 13:35)

