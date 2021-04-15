The reality will be worse than the previous Executive of Italy imagined in the last months of his mandate last year. The Council of Minister of Italy, chaired by Mario Draghi, yesterday approved new stimulus measures for companies and took the opportunity to update the macroeconomic picture for 2021. Growth is now set at 4.5% and the deficit will grow to 11.8% %. In addition, the accumulated debt of the country will already reach 159.8%. The previous Executive, chaired by Giuseppe Conte, had estimated in October that growth would be 6%, the deficit would be around 7%, and the debt at 155.6%.

The increase in the deficit is due, among other things, to the aid package that this government has approved so far this year and to the fall in GDP. On Thursday the Council of Ministers gave the green light to a new budget deviation of 40,000 million euros, which will take the form of direct aid to companies and sectors of the economy hit by the pandemic, but mainly in the form of tax exemptions. An initiative that adds to the 32,000 million authorized just a month ago and that, in the words of Draghi, were “a resounding response against poverty.” “I know it is a partial answer, but it is the most we could do; new measures will come ”, the prime minister almost excused then while announcing that more money would arrive.

Waiting for European funds

The Italian growth figures are still above the average of recent years. But they are substantially lower. In 2022, the Executive now expects the Italian economy to grow by 4.8% and to do so in a less pronounced way in the following two years: 2.6% in 2023 and 1.8% in 2024. The forecast for the deficit to fall to 5.9% of GDP in 2022, 4.3% in 2023 and 3.4% in 2024, so that in 2025 it will return to values ​​below 3%. For all this, it is counting on the arrival of European funds that Italy will receive for a value of 209,000 million euros to invest in the Recovery Plan that will be presented next week in Parliament.

In the document approved by the Council of Ministers, it can also be confirmed that there will be a tax reform in the second half of 2021. It is not yet clear what points it will address, but Draghi already gave as an example the remodeling operation carried out by Denmark, in the that three points of fiscal pressure were lowered. “All the complexity of the appraisal will be addressed,” the document can read. An idea that coincides with the one already expressed by the prime minister to carry out a global reform. The new macroeconomic picture has also modified the debt figures, which will begin to decline after having skyrocketed this year. The figure will reach 156.3% of GDP in 2022, 155% in 2023 and 152.7% in 2024.